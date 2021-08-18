By Idris Olukoya

Epe (Lagos State), Aug. 18, 2021 A don, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, has advised traditional rulers to have a legitimate means of livelihood in order to earn the respect of their subjects.

Oyeweso, a renowned historian at Osun State University, gave the advice on Wednesday at the first coronation anniversary lecture of Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, Alara of Ilara, in Epe Division of Lagos State.

The lecture was entitled, “The role of Traditional Rulers in Governance, Culture and Tradition in Nigeria, present, realities and reflection.”

He noted that traditional stools were well respected in Yoruba land and beyond in the olden days.

“But in the present dispensation, the value of traditional seat has been lost to modernisation.

“Hence, bringing about lack of respect to traditional institutions, ” he said.

Oyeweso said for any traditional ruler to be respected in the society, he must have something doing for a living.

“It is by so doing that the society will respect, value and recognise the order of traditional institutions.

“Traditional rulers must not involve in politics, it brings about loss in glory and value.

“Traditional rulers can only offer advice to government on community development matters and not to be full time politician,” he said.

Earlier, Oba Ogunsanwo urged the Yoruba to continue to preserve the history and culture of the people.

“History should remain the way it has been over the time so that the unborn generations will know their true identities,” he said.

The traditional ruler promised to place top priority on the development of the youth.

“I will ensure that majority of the youths in my community have access to education, sporting activities, culture and tradition, which is the bedrock for any community development, ” he said.

Ogunsanwo appealed to the government to always give listening ears to the advice of traditional rulers in order to move the institution and the society forward.

