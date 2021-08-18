U.S Pop Star Rihanna traces her Igbo root in Nigeria

Rihanna

Barbadian singer and entrepreneur Rihanna said she was originally an Igbo woman. Speaking in a recent interview, the influencer said her mother revealed her true, African origins to her. From which country?

Popular Barbadian superstar, singer and influencer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as “Rihanna”, has revealed that she is from the Igbo tribe in Africa, specifically Nigeria. “My mother told me that I was originally an Igbo woman. Igbo is a tribe in Africa, ”revealed Rihanna, according to information reported by The Nations. This statement drew mixed reactions on social media. “She is welcome home, but may she also stand up and join us in realizing this freedom so that all go home,” said Moonstar Chukwudalu.

“It may be true. Her mother is Afro-Guyanese. Afro-Guyanese generally descend from slaves brought to Guyana from the coast of West Africa to work in the sugar cane plantations during the time of the Atlantic slave trade, ”Ogochukwu said. “How ironic, as black Americans trace their ancestors back to the igbos, the igbos of Rivers are busy denying their igbo tribe. Difference between educated and uneducated species… What a shame! », Deplores Chinedu.

Remember that Rihanna prances among musicians around the world. As of this writing, Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s net worth is $ 1.7 billion. She still collects nearly $ 1.4 billion from her line of beauty cosmetics. The 33-year-old Barbadian star’s remaining fortune comes from her lingerie business, which is still worth $ 270 million, not to mention her own branded earrings.

