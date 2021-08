The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a visit to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, has said that Osun State does not have his kind of money.

Tinubu, speaking in Yoruba, also took a swipe at his detractors and critics who accused him of appointing Ajele (Sole Administrator) as Governor in Osun.