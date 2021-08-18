“Why Sunday Igboho Was Chained By Benin Security Agents” – Lawyer

Olusegun Falola, one of the lawyers of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho, has disclosed why he was initially chained by the Benin Republic security agents.

According to Falola, Igboho was chained to prevent him from utilizing his mystical powers.

Beninese security officers were warned that Igboho might transform into a cat and flee, according to him.

In a statement published by TheNation newspaper on Tuesday, Barrister Falola said;

“When I arrived from Paris and got to the custody where Igboho was detained, he was first chained.

The police told me that if Igboho’s chains were untied and he escaped mysteriously, he (the police officer) would be stripped of his rank and also dismissed.

“The police officer said he was told that Igboho could disappear or turn into a cat, and many other things were said to the police officers which made them tie him.”

The lawyer, on the other hand, stated that it was because of his prompt involvement that the cops were able to free Igboho