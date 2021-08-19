Ahmad Lawan Vs Buhari’s ADC, Yusuf Dodo (Photos)

Pictures of Senate President Ahmad Lawan pulling out a chair for President Muhammadu Buhari have surfaced online.

Typically, the responsibility is that of the president’s aide-de-camp (ADC).

The office of the ADC to the president provides security and protects the president and his family in conjunction with other security agencies.

The ADC also attends to the personal needs of the president and other matters regarding his functions as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

But when Buhari met with the leadership of the national assembly on Wednesday, the senate president took over one of the ADC’s responsibilities.

In some of the pictures from the meeting, Lawan is seen assisting the president to take his seat despite the fact that Yusuf Dodo, Buhari’s ADC, was within close proximity.

The pictures show Dodo, a lieutenant-colonel with the Nigerian army, making his way to get to his principal while Lawan was helping out the president.

Dodo was appointed by the president in January after Mohammed Abubakar, his erstwhile ADC, was nominated for a promotion course.

He assumed duty in February 2021 after understudying Abubakar for three weeks.

Until his nomination, Dodo was the academy adjutant of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.