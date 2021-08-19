BREAKING: Atiku Laments Banditry, Insists On Restructuring

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemn-ed increasing banditry in the country.

He said it won’t be a surprise if bandits and kidnappers apply for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and seek listing at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

He also said Nigeria must restructure to witness accelerated development.He said: “We needed to fix Nigeria to avoid sleep-walking our way towards disaster.”

Abubakar spoke at the national dialogue and public presentation of a book, “Remaking Nigeria: Sixty years, sixty voices” in Abuja.

He said: “Yes, the Chibok girls had been kidnapped and held in captivity 7 years ago.

“Yes, conflicts between herders and farmers had been with us before 2016.

” But who would have thought that our country would become a haven for kidnappers and all manner of bandits to the extent that their nefarious activities would become a major industry?

” They have been allowed to operate so openly and brazenly that it would surprise no one if they applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

” Five years ago, the Abuja – Kaduna Road was not a virtual no-go area. The SouthEast was not a virtual war-zone, and Amotekun was not needed to protect lives and property in the South West.

“These are among the clearest evidence that the issues that were the focal point of the book that brought us here more than five years ago have become even worse.”