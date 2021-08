Restrains INEC from removing Umeoji’s Name as APGA Anambra Governorship Candidate .

The Owerri High Court Ruling today also struck out Oye/Soludo fresh suit against Umeoji,orders them to go to Appeal Court and refused the stay of execution of the Valid Judgment that declared Umeoji Candidate and the APGA Convention that Produced Okeke in Owerri Valid.

More details coming soon.