Declare Buni-Led Caretaker Panel Illegal, APC Chief Tells Court

The row over status of the Caretaker /Extraordinary Convention (CECPC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) deepened yesterday.

This followed a request by a chieftain, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, to declare the committee illegal.

Bolarinwa, who was removed from office by CECPC as chairman of the party in Kwara State, alleged that it was wrong for the CECPC Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and his counterparts from Niger and Osun states to preside over affairs of APC.

He said as serving governors, they have allegedly violated sections 183 and 223 of the 1999 Constitution (As amended).

He asked the court to determine whether or not the appointment of an executive director in Nigeria Export and Import (NEXIM) bank and a senior special assistant to the President on National Social Investment Programmes into CECPC was legal.

Bolarinwa said the appointment of the two officers was not legal, judging by Article 17(IV) of the APC Constitution and Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution (As amended).

He urged the court to determine whether the appointment of the 2nd-and 14th defendants; chairman and members of CECPC; was not legal without ratification of the Board of Trustees of the 1st defendant, having regards to Article 18 (II) of the APC Constitution.

He said the court should take a position on the legality of the decision of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) on 8th December 2020 to extend the CECPC tenure.

Those joined in the suit are APC(1st defendant); the Chairman of CECPC, Mai Mala Buni (2nd defendant); John Akpanudodehe (3rd defendant); Abubakar Bello (4th defendant); Governor Isiaka Oyetola (5th defendant); Stella Okotete(6th defendant); Prof. Tahir Mamman (7th defendant) and Sen. Ken Nanmani(8th defendant).

Others are Sen. Abubakar Yusuf (9th defendant); Akinremi Olaide (10th defendant); Dr. James Lalu (11th defendant); Chief David Lyon (12th defendant); Sen. Abba Ali (13th defendant); Ismaeel Buba Ahmed (14th defendant) and the Acting Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee in Kwara State, Abdullahi Samari.