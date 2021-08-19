Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode says the events in Afghanistan and Nigeria were long planned.

The ex-presidential aide provided a theory which he stressed was not a conspiracy.

He expressed fear for Nigeria and the world, “because most people have no idea about what is unfolding and the New World Order.”

Fani-Kayode described the “whole show” as a deep plot orchestrated by those that represent the forces of darkness on earth.

His statement on Thursday was about the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. The fundamentalist group has vowed to enforce Islamic law across the world.

“The Taliban takes control of Afghanistan as Al Qaeda turns 33 years and 3 days old, and exactly 33 months and 3 weeks after one of its founders (Abdul Gani Baradar) was released by request of the U.S. Government,” FFK wrote.

“Also, the Taliban conveniently timed their capture of Kabul exactly 33 years and 3 months after the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan began. Are you aware of the occultic symbolism of the number 3? If not read up on it.”

Fani-Kayode called attention to the registration number of the American military plane that evacuated people out of Kabul after the takeover.

He said the number read backwards is 911, and also represents the figures and date of 1984, according to the Jewish calender.

“Did you ever read the famous book 1984 by George Orwell? If not please do so and you will discover how prophetic it was about what is going on in the world today.

“Is all this a coincidence? I doubt it very much. Satan always leaves a little signpost about all he and his agents are doing in and to our world. It is left for the wise and discerning to recognise them.

“Everything that is happening in Afghanistan and elsewhere today (including Nigeria) was carefully crafted and planned”, the ex-government official added.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/