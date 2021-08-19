Investors sustains seesaw sentiment as NGX-ASI grew 0.32%

Price appreciation in the bellwether stocks sustained seesaw movement for the fifth consecutive trading session in the Nigeria equity market, gaining 0.32 percent.

The positive sentiment in MTNN, WAPCO, ZENOTHBANK and 20 others rose the All-share Index by 124.62 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.32% to close at 39,670.29.

While the Market Capitalization gained ₦64.93 billion, expanding 0.32% to close at ₦20.67 trillion.

→ Meanwhile, market activities closed with the volume of stocks traded on the exchange appreciating by 52.82 percent, while the value of stocks traded on the exchange declined 37.17 percent.

A total of 201.84 million units of shares valued at ₦1.68 billion were traded in 3,274 deals. COURTVILLE led the volume chart, accounting for 17.26 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by ETI (9.25%), TRANSCORP (6.33%), NAHCO (5.58%), and HONYFLOUR (5.44%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

CUSTODIAN topped the value chart accounting for 32.37 percent of the total value of trade on the exchange.

→ NAHCO and NEIMETH topped the advancers’ list, as their share prices inched upward by 10.00 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, NB led the losers’ table with its share price declining by 8.77 percent to close at ₦52.00 after opening the day at ₦57.00.

Consequently, we expect to see a sustained modest recovery in the equity market tomorrow.