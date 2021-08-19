Reports reaching Naija247news that A Final year student of the faculty of management at the Rivers State University was shot dead today at the Management faculty building.
He was allegedly shot by a third year student of the same University.
Information has it that it was a clash between rival cult groups.
Our correspondent who was at the school reports that the victim was shot by a third year student of the same faculty in a canteen located at the 3rd floor of the management faculty
The police has however apprehended the culprit and the remains of the victim deposited in the mortuary.
You must log in to post a comment.