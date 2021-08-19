Reports reaching Naija247news that A Final year student of the faculty of management at the Rivers State University was shot dead today at the Management faculty building.





He was allegedly shot by a third year student of the same University.

Information has it that it was a clash between rival cult groups.

Our correspondent who was at the school reports that the victim was shot by a third year student of the same faculty in a canteen located at the 3rd floor of the management faculty

The police has however apprehended the culprit and the remains of the victim deposited in the mortuary.