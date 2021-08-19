Thursday, August 19, 2021
    PHOTO: Final Year Student Of Rivers State University Shot Dead By A Rival Cult Group

    By Naija247news
    Reports reaching Naija247news that A Final year student of the faculty of management at the Rivers State University was shot dead today at the Management faculty building.



    He was allegedly shot by a third year student of the same University.

    Information has it that it was a clash between rival cult groups.

    Our correspondent who was at the school reports that the victim was shot by a third year student of the same faculty in a canteen located at the 3rd floor of the management faculty

    The police has however apprehended the culprit and the remains of the victim deposited in the mortuary.

