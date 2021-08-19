Yorubas Are The Most Marginalized Group In Nigeria

*Who has been marginalized?*

In 1979, Igbo has only two states, Anambra and Imo whereas Yoruba has four states. Today Igbo has five states and Yoruba has six states.

In 1979, the Igbo has six senators whereas Yoruba has twelve senators. Today the Igbo has fifteen senators whereas the Yoruba has eighteen senators. Calculate the percentage increase. And let us ask, who has been marginalized?

The Igbo will come to tell us that the Hausa/Fulani are bad, they are not educated, they are Muslims, they want to Islamise Nigeria, they are this and that, yet at every election they will go behind to form an alliance with them and voted them into power in 1959, 1964, 1979, 1983, 1993, 1999, 2003, and 2007.

Strategically, under the unitary system, the Igbo has been reducing our economic potential because they have been able to increase their slots in geometric progression and ours is in arithmetic progression.

They have more slots in Federal appointments whereas ours have continued to reduce.

The Land mass that makes up the five Igbo states is not up to Oyo state, yet they have been able to create five states out of it.

The first group of people that started trading in spare parts are Yoruba particularly our people from Ijebu-Ode but they have been muscled out of the business by the Igbo using the proceeds of crimes committed across Yorubaland.

The idea of geo-political zone was mouthed by Ojukwu to favour the Igbo. Now through Jonathan conference they said they are being marginalized because they are the only geo-political zone with five states. Can you imagine that? From two states. That is what I called strategic thinking. Unfortunately, the Yoruba that went to that conference agreed with them foolishly particularly the Afenifere Liberal Wing in the likes of Yinka Odumakin.

What a tragedy. Let’s ask them, what did the Yoruba that attend the conference brought home? The answer is nothing.

The issue of Biafra being championed by Kanu is not by accident, it is a grand design to negotiate for more. Now it is coming out, South East Development Commission. Why don’t we ask: to be funded by who? If it is agreed they will continue to reduce our economic potential in the Nigerian state.

But, come to think of it why don’t you let Biafra be, but only as the Igbo-speaking Biafra. They are adding no value to us and I can bet you that nobody will miss them.

Remember that they fired the first shot that started Nigerian civil war, killing Akintola, Ademulegun and his wife, Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello and many other notable Yoruba.

Of recent, Chinue Achebe wrote a book “There was a Country”. Accusing Awolowo of committing progrom. What a tragic write up. The question to ask is who started the war?

Can I continue to feed my enemy to have more strength to battle me?

Igbo would never change. Domination is in their blood and they can only be satisfied if they have what belongs to you and you have not.

*Adeyinka Grandson, June 2017.*

President of the Young Yoruba for Freedom (YYF)