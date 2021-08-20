Friday, August 20, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Avoid Dumping Refuse In Drainage Channels To Avert Flooding – Gov Abubakar

    By Naija247news
    0
    2

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    As torrential rains continue in Niger State, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has urged people to desist from dumping refuse in drainage systems to avoid flooding.

    Governor Sani Bello stated this while inspecting some waterways in Minna Metropolis.

    He said precautions were necessary to avoid man-induced disaster.

    According to him, people should avoid dumbing dirt in drains as it is a major factor contributing to annual flooding in the state.

    He also called on Nigerlites to avoid erecting structures on waterways.

    The Governor directed the Ministry of Environment to ensure that refuse dumbed in drainage system were evacuated while calling on community members, especially the youths, to safeguard the waterways through regular monitoring.

    He also directed that the Ministry of Works should assess the Fadikpe Drain channel to ascertain the immediate intervention required in the area.

    Previous articleHow Traditional Rulers Are Bankrupting Nigeria – Pastor Sunday Adelaja
    Next articleIgboho: Court Awards ₦50,000 Against Malami
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com