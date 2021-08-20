Glory Okolie Detained By IRT Officers Against Her Wills (Pictures)

Glory Left Home June 17 And Never Returned; Found Cooking For IRT Officers

Nigerian Human Right activist and DG, Behind Bars Family Harrison Gwamnishu has revealed how 21 year old Miss Glory Okolie who enrolled for 2021 JAMB examination has been in police detention since 17th June, 2021 till date.





He said Miss Glory left the house and never returned but was found in the custody of IRT officers cooking and washing clothes for them.

THIS IS NIGERIA �� �

Ending of June, 2021, a young man who was freed from IRT office Tiger Base Owerri told the Okolie family that he saw Glory in the custody of IRT officers cooking and washing clothes for them.

The family immediately went to IRT office and requested to see Glory and bail her out and till date it’s been one story or the other.

MAYBE THEY HAVE MARRIED HER, WE WILL FIND OUT.

The IRT officers allegedly continued to extort the family and denied them access to see Glory.

Our team launched investigation and discovered Glory has been transferred to Abuja and tagged IPOB/ESN member.

Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation wishes to draw the attention of IGP Complaint Response Unit Abuja and the new IRT head DCP Tunji Disu to rescue Glory who has now become a maid in Nigeria police custody.

Attached are evidences of all the money extorted and paid into an account provided by the IRT officers by the family of Glory.

Harrison Gwamnishu

DG, Behind Bars Family

CC

Nigeria Police Force Complaint Response Unit – CRU, Nigeria Police Force Prince Adedigba Adeyinka Daniel Adeyanju

