A vigilante group in Edo State caught two self-acclaimed police officers for transporting illicit weed locally known as “loud”, IgbereTV reports.

The men who claimed to be police officers in the video, were seen in handcuff while the illicit items were discovered after a search was conducted in their car. They pleaded with those who caught them to treat them gently as they don’t rough-handle people at their station.

Watch the video below.