INEC Publishes Soludo as APGA’s 2021 Anambra Governorship Candidate

The drama that started at INEC on July 16, 2021 leading to the erroneous publishing of Chukwuma Umeoji’s name in place of that of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo came to an end today as the commission has done the needful.

In a press release by the commission and signed by the Commissioner, Voter Education and Publicity, Barr. Festus Okoye, the commission said that after its executive Committee meeting it was unanimously resolved that the name of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and Dr. Onyekachikwu Gilbert Ibezim be published as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of APGA respectively.

The commission has already yanked off Chukwuma Umeoji and Irogbu’s names from its portal as candidates of APGA.

It could be recalled that Court of Appeal, Kano on Wednesday, August 10, 2021 entered judgment in favour of Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Ike Oye as APGA National Chairman and Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo as its governorship candidate.

With this development APGA will now fire on all cylinders to mobilize the people of Anambra State to win the November 6, 2021 governorship election, which is a sacred duty it owes to the people.