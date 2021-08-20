Detectives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Kehinde Salisu Jelili for allegedly killing a Point-of-Sale (POS) operator after robbing him of a cash sum of N4 million.

The man and three others were said to be a member of a syndicate, “which specialized in robbing and killing POS and UBER operators.”

When the suspect was wanted by detectives in Ogun State, police said he travelled to Benin Republic when the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, was taken to court.

Other suspects, Abiodun Akinola, Johnson Fakeye and Jamiu Akinola were nabbed after a report lodged at Onipanu police station on the April 18 by one Aanu Salaudeen, who claimed to be an attendant to one Abiodun Odebunmi, a POS operator.

Odebunmi had told the police that her boss left his office at Aparadija the day before to meet one customer with a cash sum of N4 million, which was to be used for POS transactions.

She had stated further that the said Odebunmi was nowhere to be found since he left, as calls made to his phone did not push through.

According to her, the boss had earlier done a transaction of N1.5 million with the person who invited his boss the following day.

The man was said to have invited the POS business owner for a N4 million transaction at Ojuore, Ota.

As the policemen at Onipanu commenced investigation, the dead and burnt body of the victim was discovered in an uncompleted building at Arobieye area of Ota, without the trace of his assailants, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun Public Relations Officer, said on Thursday.

As the case was transferred to the homicide section of the State CIID on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, the CSP Femi Olabode-led homicide team, was said to have embarked on investigation, leading them to Otun Ekiti in Ekiti State, where the suspect was said to be hiding, Oyeyemi disclosed.

Getting wind of the presence of the detectives in Ekiti, he was reported to have quickly escaped to Offa in Kwara State.

He was later trailed to Benin Republic, “where he had gone to attend the court session of Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho)”, Oyeyemi confirmed to DAILY POST.

On the day the suspect was to return to Nigeria from Sunday Igboho’s court session in Benin Republic, the detectives were said to have laid ambush for him and apprehended him at a boundary between Ogun and Lagos.

“On interrogation, Kehinde Salihu Jelili, who claimed to be a native of Apomu in Osun State, confessed to killing the victim.

“He confessed further that he deliberately lured the victim to Ota, where he and his gang members were waiting for him with the money he was asked to bring, having transacted a N1.5 million business with him the previous day, and that they matcheted him to death after collecting the money from him.

“He stated further that they burnt the victim’s body in order to cover their tracks,” it was stated.

It was gathered that the man confessed that he and his accomplices usually targeted Uber and POS operators, saying few Uber drivers had been killed with their cars taken away.