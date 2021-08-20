Mohammed, Gani Fawehinmi’s Son, Died From COVID-19 Complications – Family

The family of Gani Fawehinmi, the late human rights lawyer, says Mohammed, his first son, died of COVID-19 complications.

Mohammed who was 52 died last Wednesday and was said to have been battling an ailment.

Saheed Fawehinmi, the second son of Gani Fawehinmi, spoke on behalf of the family at a briefing in Lagos on Thursday and revealed the cause of Mohammed’s death.

“The family could not immediately disclose the cause of our brother’s death because we wanted the information to be based on factual medical details especially as maybe contained in the death certificate,” he said.

“Today however, we are in a position to inform you that our dear brother died from COVID-19 related complications.”

Mohammed was born on February 21, 1969, had his primary education at Kotun Memorial School, Surulere, Lagos, and attended secondary school at Federal Government College, Sokoto.

Mohammed, a graduate of business administration from the University of Lagos, also obtained a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998.

He has practised law for over 20 years.

Until his death, he was the head, Mohammed Fawehinmi Chambers; director, Nigerian Law Publications Limited; director, Books Industries Nigeria Limited, and director, Gani Fawehinmi Library and Gallery Limited.