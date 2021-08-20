Nigerians reacts as Fani Kayode Lands In Kano For Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding

Pre-wedding festivities have already begun but the main event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 21.

Several dignitaries, including governors and ministers, are thronging Kano to attend the event.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a fierce Buhari critic, announced via his Facebook page that he arrived in Kano on Thursday to attend the ceremony.

Fani-Kayode said he flew into the centre of commerce in the company of Bello Matawalle and Babagana Zulum, governors of Zamfara and Borno states; Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy; Nuhu Ribadu, pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other dignitaries, a number of which he (Fani-Kayode) has publicly attacked.

Despite his criticism of them, Fani-Kayode referred to them as “my friends”, adding that “it is a pleasure and a joy to be here”.

“Flew into Kano with my friends and brothers Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, Governor Babagana Umar Zulum of Borno State, Senator Sani Ahmed Yarima, Senator Ali Ndume, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, Hon. Minister Isa Pantami, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and others for the wedding ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari, to HRH Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi’s daughter, Zahra Ado Bayero,” Fani Kayode wrote.