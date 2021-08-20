Ekwueme Square Awka Agog as thousands of APGA faithfuls defy rain to witness the inauguration of the National campaign council.

Governor of Anambra State and national leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Willie Mmaduaburochukwu Obiano has inaugurated the Party’s campaign council for the Anambra State gubernatorial election which will hold on November 6, 2021.

Speaking at the event which held at the Dr Alex Ekwueme square, Gov Obiano charged the council and all APGA faithful to work together to ensure the success of the party in the forthcoming election.

With the council inaugurated, the Party is set to activate it’s plan for the campaigns and the election proper. Despite initial obstacles, APGA has emerged stronger as the INEC reaffirmed Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye as national chairman of the Party and Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo as it’s candidate.

The campaign council has national, state and local government committees. The secretary to the state government Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu heads the state campaign committee.

The Inauguration of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Gubernatorial Campaign Committees (National, State and Local Government) for the Governorship Candidate, Chukwuma Soludo and his Running-mate; Onyekachukwu Ibezim at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

