2023: Olawepo Hashim raises alarm over attack by Osinbajo’s supporters

A former presidential candidate, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has raised alarm over what he described as “unwarranted attack” on his person by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s supporters.

The business man, who has been identified as possible 2023 presidential material said that the attack on his person was out of ignorance.

In a publication titled “thisday 2023 shortlist and the unwarranted attack by PYO supporters” on his Facebook page, Olawepo-Hashim educated his followers on his political trajectory, adding that he’s not afraid, because he has a clean record.

He reiterated that he has all it takes to lead Nigeria, noting that anytime big changes happen in history, it is usually led by those who have not been too connected with the status quo like himself, so they will not be ex this, ex that.