While receiving former members of the PDP in Anaocha who joined Accord, Dr. Godwin Maduka promised to introduce social welfare packages especially for youths and women empowerment. He will also institute free education in primary and secondary schools as well as scholarship provisions at all levels of education for children and wards of the poor who excel in education.

In a remark, the Deputy Governor in the waiting, Sir Ken Obi Ifeatu Ksc stressed that Dr. Godwin Maduka is the only Governorship candidate with a vision to make Anambra the Las Vegas of Africa.



While cheering the decampees, quite a mammoth crowd, Director General Dr. Godwin Maduka Campaign Organization, Barrister Bright Nnebedum described the connivance of PDP kingpins at the mockery primary as the will of God to enthrone Dr. Godwin Maduka as the next Governor of Anambra State.

The Director of Operations Hon Michael Joe Onwudinjo, who was a major PDP stakeholder in Anaocha and the Convener of the solidarity meeting, described Dr. Godwin Maduka Okosisi Orumba as the best to happen to Anambra State right now.



The former Secretary of PDP in Anaocha Chief Adaora Ezeorah who lead the entire PDP members in Anaocha to join Accord said they would support Dr. Godwin Maduka to guarantee the future of their Children.

Dr. Emezie Madu reports that decamping of the entire PDP members of Anaocha on the 19th of August 2021 marks the end of PDP in that area.

#RightChoice #RightTime #Godwins