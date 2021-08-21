Saturday, August 21, 2021
More
    Political partiesNews Feature

    BREAKING: APC announces zoning arrangement ahead of 2023

    By Naija247news
    0
    1

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 election year.

    TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports the APC also announced its National Working Committee zoning arrangement.

    The zoning arrangements were announced on Wednesday.

    The announcement was made by Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State and the Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

    APC 2023 Presidential Ticket Zoning And National Working Committee

    President – (South)
    Vice President – (North)
    Senate President – (South)
    Deputy Senate President – (North)
    House of Reps Speaker – (North)
    House of Reps Deputy Speaker – (South)
    APC National Working Committee Zoning

    National Chairman – (North)
    National Secretary – (South)
    National Treasurer – (South)
    Financial Secretary – (North)
    Legal Officer – (North)
    Welfare Officer – (South)
    Auditor – (North)
    National Youth Leader – (South)
    National Woman Leader – (South)
    Publicity Secretary – (South)
    Persons With Disability PWD Leader – (South)…

    Previous articlePHOTO: Buhari Arrives Kano For Two Weeks Trip For His Son’s Wedding
    Next articleAfghan Christians Weep As Taliban Takeover Their Properties
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com