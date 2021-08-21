Saturday, August 21, 2021
    Future NIN Updates Will Mandate Vaccine Passport

    By Naija247news
    The FG will soon mandate vaccines as a health policy and to ensure compliance your NIN will be used to register you under the National Health and Quarantine database.

    Failure to take the vaccine will see to it that your NIN is suspended.

    With a suspended NIN you won’t have access to your mobile line, and so can not partake in on-line activities including banking transactions.

    Already, the Ministry of Communications is in talks with the CBN to have NIN replace your BVN.

    With that in place and with the mandated vaccination policy that will soon be announced, without getting the vaccine, your NIN will be suspended.

    The policy will extend to issuance of Driver’s liscene and Passports as the FG is about set to mandate that only the NIN can be used in getting any of these vital documents.

    So here we are. The Satanists in the APC under the payroll of the psychotic Jewish mafiya want to genocide and or sterilize you.

    You will not be able to hold a job, drive a car, travel internally or out of the country, denied access to financial activities and your own savings.

