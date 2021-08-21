Between 1966 and 1970, the Igbos of Nigeria were at the receiving end of one of the most heinous man’s inhumanity to man in human history. Apart from Hitler’s Second World War of 1939 to 1945, no war has claimed as much casualty as the Biafra civil War since the history of man. The War that was estimated to have claimed about five million lives had the Igbos as recipients of more than 80% of the casualty figure. Wars had been fought before and after the Nigeria / Biafra civil war both locally and internationally, But why the Biafra War will continue to dominate discourse is the manner which the war was prosecuted and the policies initiated by the Nigeria State during and after the war to keep the Igbos perpetually defeated and never to rise again to challenge or assert their right and how the Igbos refused to be crushed, rather they bounced back with pomp and pageantry to become the envy of their supposed conquerors.

The war was waged at all fronts with an evil intent to annihilate and subjugate the Igbos to nothing. While Yakubu Gowon, a Northern Army General was leading the onslaught with the most sophisticated lethal military hardware from Soviet Russia and Great Britain from the front. Awolowo, a leader of the Yorubas and federal minister of finance and vice chairman of the federal executive military council was using hunger through his economic blockade as weapon to finish off whatever that is remaining of the Igbos that could not die by the bombs and bullets. Awolowo, at the behest of his principal – Gowon, introduced economic blockade against the Igbos and justified it as a veritable instrument of warfare. After 3 years of resistance, three years of dearth, 3 years of death, 3 years of kwashiorkor scenery, three years of mixture of joy of freedom from oppression and unprovoked mayhem by strange people and pang of hunger and wide scale dearth, the Igbos could not stomach to carry on the war of freedom and they yielded. Their leader, General Ojukwu left the scene having exhausted all resources available at his disposal, both human and material. The war was over at least from the point of shooting and killing by soldiers, as the economic aspect of the war led by Awolowo aimed at crippling the Igbo’s entrepreneurial domineering spirit still continued till date. The economic war has been more like a baton in a relay race in which one administration hands over the baton of harsh economic measures against the Igbos to another administration whether it is a civilian or military to continue the State policies of exclusion and divide and rule.

As much as many people have tried to justified the pogrom against the Igbos that resulted to the war as a reaction to the Nzeogwu’s coup that claimed the lives of Sardauna of Sokoto, Tafawa Balewa, Akintola and many more and ended the first the Balewa / Azikiwe regime, but the truth remains that the war was borne out of envy aimed at crushing the Igbos and relegate them to the background of activities in Nigeria where they will only be taking orders and not issuing. Gowon admitted this in an interview in January 2020 that “The fear of Domination is what caused the war”

At the beginning of the war, Awolowo being the Federal minister of finance, Changed the country’s currency. This change of currency was targeted to frustrate the Igbos from using the little money at their disposal to access Forex for either weapon or food from international community. In an interview after the war, Ojukwu admitted that two things that defeated Biafra during the war, one was the currency change the other was hunger occasioned by the draconian economic blockade imposed on the East by Gowon and Awolowo.

At the end of war in 1970, Awolowo announced that every Igbo man with identifiable account deposit in any Nigeria bank prior to the outbreak of hostility would be issued £20 in exchange of whatever amount they had in their accounts prior to the war. This simply implies that the Igbos came out of the war to be integrated into Nigeria with nothing to compete with. But they carried on with resilience that saw them through the war era. By 1972 Yakubu Gowon and Awolowo initiated and carried out a national indigenization policy. This was a program in which, foreign company operating in Nigeria were mandated through the policy of the State to sell certain percentages of their company’s worth to Nigerians. Recall, the Igbos just came out of the war two years earlier, and had no means to participate in the indigenization program. The Northerners especially the Hausa Fulani stock, due to their deficiency in education and conservative mindset could not participate in the program as much. Awolowo rallied every Yoruba man to key into the program. The campaign was massive in the West; they were sensitized in Churches, Mosques, and market places. They had the means, and their leader was the initiator and head of the indigenization program. This is how the Yorubas bought 80% of the corporate organizations in Nigeria meant for all Nigerians. There was a lore in the 1970’s, 1980’s and early 2000’s that there are two powers in Nigeria. The political power and economic powers, and that while the Hausa Fulani controls the polical power, the Yoruba controls the economic power. By implications, the Igbos controls nothing.

The Igbo however carried on with the struggle of survival, they were in every hamlet in all rural villages in Nigeria scavenging for survival in the farm, market, cottage industries and any field humans can find existence possible. Those of them with the enough fund traveled abroad to continue the struggle of survival. Going back to school was not practically possible since survival is the first law of nature. The East central State had the least number of children in school. There was a massive unplanned, unsolicited, unprecedented mentorship program in Igbo land then tagged “onye aghala nwanne ya” which translates; let no one leaves his brother behind. As the name implies, they developed love for themselves and became more united. They would mentor themselves on different lines of business and trades. Those of them that were well established would go to the villages in Igbo land, negotiate with the parents and guidance of unemployed youths and out of school children to groom and mentor them for a specified number of years, usually 6 or 7 years at the end of which, they establish them to start their own. Those apprentices of 70’s are the Ubas, ibetos, Innocenes and many more captains of industries in Igbo land today. This is the secret of how the Igbos regained their number one position and dominated every sector of business, trade, industry and transportation in Nigeria till date.

Fast forward to 2008, the global economic meltdown came and badly affected the macro economy of the world such that many corporations went bankrupt; those that survived could not pay their shareholders the mouthwatering dividends they used to. This is how the Yorubas lost their grip on the economic power. The global economy power pendulum swings to the micro sector that is dominated by the Igbos in Nigeria, the Chinese and the Americans at the global stage. From 2008 and 2020 the Igbos have staged a dramatic comeback to be a race of firsts in every sector, the education they couldn’t acquire in the 70’s, their children are setting the pace now. From 2008 till date, the South East have the highest number of children in primary and post primary school level, the highest number of university applicants and highest number of graduates. In 2002, Audu Ogbeh, the then national chairman of PDP in a lecture to the Northern elders forum, in highlighting the pace the Igbos have set in education and why the North need to brace up to bridge the gap or be slaves to the more educated Igbos forever, said “that statistics from J.A.M.B office shows that University applicants from Imo State alone is more than fifty percent of the applicants of the 19 northern states put together”. Just last year, the NYSC Director General said that fifty five percent of serving youth corps members nationwide were from the South East zone alone. This is an eloquent testimony that education is expensive and only the rich can afford it.

Onitsha in Anambra State has the highest concentration of high rise buildings in Nigeria. Nnewi is a town built from the scratch in to an industrial hub by her indigenes without any Government’s fund. Today, Nnewi boasts of big industrial concerns as Chikason group, Ogbuawa, Ibeto group of companies, Innocene, curtix electrical, and many more too numerous to mention. According to Forbes’s magazine, Anambra State has the highest number of millionaires in Nigeria and the southeast has the least poverty rate in the country. Today, Igbo land is the most evenly developed in Nigeria of all lands.