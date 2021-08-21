Saturday, August 21, 2021
    Igbo Leaders Are Criminals: Why The South East Is A Zoo

    Below is why the southeast is like a zoo, our leaders have finished us we must chase them away, they are not my leaders, 500million monthly?

    They are criminals, let’s thank God for the Igbo spirit, we are self-made, our governors have looted us dry, yes I blast tinubu and i will blast my people as well, they are criminals, our money is abroad in the hidden accounts, imagine what 500million can do? even security no day, it would never be well with those people, all of them

    Senator Orji and his sons, Chinedu and Ogbonna, are under investigation by the EFCC for offenses bordering on misappropriation of public funds and money laundering

    “The ex- Governor is alleged to have collected N500million monthly as security vote for eight years as governor of Abia state between 2007 and 2015.

    “Other issues relate to the alleged mismanagement of N2billion Ecological Fund and conversion of Sure-P funds.”

