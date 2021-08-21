Saturday, August 21, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Invest In Kogi: Beautiful Scenes From The Confluence State

    By Naija247news
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Watch this beautiful video below

    The Kogi State Capital, Lokoja has reportedly made a list of the fastest growing cities according to a report by the world recognized Canadian firm, Visual Capitalist.
    Visual Capitalist is one of the most recognized online publishers globally, focused on topics including markets, technology, energy and the global economy.

    According to the report released by the organization on August 13th 2021, the inclusion of Kogi on the list is attributed to the increasing foreign direct investments of the state, agricultural exploration, young population and rising workforce.

    Kogi state was also awarded number one in FDI by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission in 2020,after generating over a billion dollar worth of foreign investments in the year 2020.

    Previous articleCourt Refuses To Restrain NPF, AGF From Arresting, Extraditing DCP Abba Kyari
    Next articleFuture NIN Updates Will Mandate Vaccine Passport
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com