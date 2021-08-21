Invest In Kogi: Beautiful Scenes From The Confluence State

Watch this beautiful video below

The Kogi State Capital, Lokoja has reportedly made a list of the fastest growing cities according to a report by the world recognized Canadian firm, Visual Capitalist.

Visual Capitalist is one of the most recognized online publishers globally, focused on topics including markets, technology, energy and the global economy.

According to the report released by the organization on August 13th 2021, the inclusion of Kogi on the list is attributed to the increasing foreign direct investments of the state, agricultural exploration, young population and rising workforce.

Kogi state was also awarded number one in FDI by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission in 2020,after generating over a billion dollar worth of foreign investments in the year 2020.