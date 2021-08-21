Jumoke Oyeleke Buried In Lagos (Pictures)

A sachet water seller who was killed during the Yoruba Nation rally in Ojota, Lagos, Jumoke Oyeleke, has been buried today.

She was buried at the Atan Cemetery, Yaba, Lagos.



The PUNCH had reported that Oyeleke’s body was found during the rally held at the Gani Fawehinmi Park on July 3.

This was after security operatives stormed the venue firing teargas canisters and shooting to disperse a crowd of agitators who had gathered to demand the establishment of a Yoruba Nation.

Oyeleke was believed to have been hit by a stray bullet while security operatives shot to disperse the agitators.

However, the Lagos State Government charged a Yoruba Nation protester, Tajudeen Bakare, popularly referred to as Ogboni Chief, for the sachet water seller’s death.

The charge against Bakare was later withdrawn for lack of evidence.