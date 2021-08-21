JUST IN: Many Killed As Ife-modakeke Being Brutal Clash by ATFC

Many feared dead in recent events in Osun as Ife-Modakeke being brutal clash.

Although it is not yet certain on the cause of the ongoing fight but the historical hatred between Ife-Modakeke gives hint.

The clash started on Friday afternoon and still currently hot in the area of the popular Ife-Modakeke commercial district ‘Mayfair’.

Reports gathered by our corespondents have stated at least 6 people killed and several injured in the indigenous clash. Many residents in the area have fled, while the OAU campus has secured her gates by shutting it down.

In response and reaction to the ongoing incident the Osun police spokesperson SP has come to talk. Yemisi Opalola. The SP claims to be aware of the situation and the persons killed in the fight. She has also assured the people that the Commissioner of police has immediately deployed force to the scene.

“I heard some people were killed. And the Commissioner of police has deployed more of our men to the scene”.