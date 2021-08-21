Naira Depreciates Against the Greenback at Most FX Segments…

In the just concluded week, Naira weakened

against the USD in most market segments amid stronger demand relative to supply.

The local currency depreciated by 0.21% to N411.67/USD at the Investors and Exporters FX window.

This was amid a 0.20% w-o-w decline in foreign exchange reserves to USD33.51 billion as at Thursday.

The exchange rate also increased at the Bureau DeChange and Parallel markets by 0.78% and 0.97% to close at N512.00/USD and N520.00/USD respectively as unmet demand at the official channels faced the alternative market segments.

Meanwhile, NGN/USD exchange rate closed flat at N380.69/USD at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market amid weekly injections of USD210 million by CBN into the forex market: USD100 million was allocated to Wholesale Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), USD55 million was allocated to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and USD55 million was sold for invisibles.

Elsewhere, the Naira/USD exchange rate depreciated for most of the foreign exchange forward contracts: Spot rate, 1 month and 6 months closed flat at N379/USD, N412.23/USD and N421.66/USD respectively.

However, 2 months and 3 months exchange rates rose by 0.07% and 0.06% to close at N413.77/USD and N415.50/USD respectively while 1 year contract appreciated by 0.12% to N434.37/USD.

In the new week, we expect the I&E FX rate to trade around current levels depending, to some degree, on the level of the external reserves.

However we may see sustained exchange rate gap between the the official channels and the parallel market amid growing demand for foreign exchange.

In the medium term, however, we expect to see a moderation in exchange rates amid anticipated foreign currency inflows from Eurobond issuance of USD6.2 billion and the anticipated USD3.4 billion SDRs (Special Drawing Rights) from IMF.