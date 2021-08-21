NGX-ASI dips in week’s last trading session, declines by 0.47%

Price depreciation in medium and large capitalized stocks in the last trading session of the week saw the Nigerian equity market, close on a negative note and NGX-ASI decline by 0.47 percent. The negative sentiment in ACCESS, UBA, FTNCOCOA and 12 others ensured the benchmark index closed lower at 39,483.08 points as market capitalization dips also by 0.48 percent.

→ However, market activities closed on a higher note with the volume and value of stocks traded on the exchange appreciating by 39.01 percent and 89.48 percent respectively. A total of 280.57 million units of shares valued at ₦3.18 billion were traded in 4,012 deals. HONEYFLOUR led the volume chart, accounting for 20.47 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by GTCO (15.18%), JAIZBANK (7.98%), MBENEFIT (5.77%), and TRANSCORP (5.12%) to complete the top five on the volume chart. GTCO topped the value chart accounting for 37.41 percent of the total value of trade on the exchange.

→ LASACO and NEIMETH topped the advancers’ list, as their share prices inched upward by 10.00 percent and 9.63 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, FTNCOCOA led the losers’ table with its share price declining by 6.98 percent to close at ₦0.40 after opening the day at ₦0.43.