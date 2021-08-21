Saturday, August 21, 2021
    Simon Ekpa, a director of radio Biafra has alleged that Nigeria is the next target of the Taliban, which recently captured and rebranded Afghanistan as the ‘Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan’.

    Ekpa who is one of the disciples of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu made the allegation on Thursday via a post on his official Facebook page.

    He called on world leaders and international organizations to ensure that the country is not overran by terrorist groups.

    The post reads, “@JoeBiden @BorisJohnson @UN @EU_Commission @10DowningStreet @RoyalFamily @StateDeptCT The next destination & target of Taliban affiliates is Nigeria! Will you allow Islamist extremists to take over Nigeria?

    “Afghanistan has become a safe heaven where they will plan and invade nations!
    I keep my friends close but my enemies very closer!

    “Those who handed us over to the caliphate, we will bring you closer to be part of the solution.

    “The diplomatic move is on.
    I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple on Biafra Restoration”.

