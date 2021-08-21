Nigerian Arrested For Heroin Trafficking In India

The Tarn Taran police have nabbed two drug peddlers, including a Nigerian, and recovered 630-gm heroin from them.





They have been identified as Gurmel Singh, alias Gill, of Vishnu Garden Mangal Bazaar, Navyug Block, New Delhi, and Patrick, a Nigerian, who lives in a rented accommodation in Chander Vihar, Vikaspuri, Delhi. The arrest was made after the interrogation of Satwant Singh, alias Sabi, a resident of Baba Bakala, who was arrested by the Tarn Taran police three days ago with 225-gm heroin. He is also currently residing in Vishnu Nagar in New Delhi.

During his remand, he told the police that he used to procure drugs from the duo and later supply it in different parts of Punjab. The duo had been living in Delhi on rent for the past couple of years.

Gurbaz Singh, SP, PBI, said following the tip-off, the police teams raided the given addresses, but they were not located there. Later, the police teams through Satwant coordinated with the duo and asked them to supply heroin.

“The two accomplices said they were in Punjab and could supply the contraband in the Tarn Taran area. Later, a trap was laid and both suspects were arrested,” said Gurbaz, adding that they were produced in court and brought on police remand for further probe.

He said investigations were on to ascertain the links of the two drug peddlers.