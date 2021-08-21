Osun:Profile Of My Parents State Bola Tinubu Claims He Is Richer Than

Osun, state, western Nigeria. Osun state was created in 1991 from the eastern third of Oyo state. It is bounded by the states of Kwara on the northeast, Ekiti and Ondo on the east, Ogun on the south, and Oyo on the west and northwest.

The Yoruba Hills run through the northern part of Osun state. The state has a covering of tropical rain forest, and the Oshun is the most important river. Osun state is inhabited mainly by the Yoruba people.

Osun’s economy is based mainly on agriculture. Major crops include yams, cassava (manioc), corn (maize), beans, millet, plantains, cacao, palm oil and kernels, and fruits. Cottage industries produce brass work, woven cloth, and wood carvings. Oshogbo, the state capital, has a textile industry, a food-processing plant, and a steel-rolling mill. The state’s tourist attractions include the Mbari Arts Centre at Oshogbo, the residential palaces of Yoruba rulers in Ilesha and Ile-Ife, and the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, a forest that contains several shrines and artwork in honour of the Yoruba deity Osun (designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2005). The Obafemi Awolowo University (founded in 1961) is at Ile-Ife. Oshogbo is linked by road and railway to Ibadan in Oyo state. The population of Osun was 4,705,589 as of 2016.