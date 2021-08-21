By Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said embattled national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus should stop disturbing elder statesmen in the country by running to them for help all in his bid to perpetuate himself in office.

George was reacting to the closed-door meeting between Secondus and former president Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The meeting which sources borders on a solution to the lingering crisis in the party is still ongoing at the moment.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, George said Secondus grossly mismanaged the privileged given to him to manage the affairs of the PDP but he is now running helter-skelter when the party members said they’ve had enough of him.

“Why is he running around now? When you were given the mantle of office and you were supposed to remain just, fair and equitable, did he do that? Let him stop disturbing the old men allow them to rest. Like I have always said, the PDP is not a personal property of anyone”.

Are you going to repair all the damages he created by his inactivity or lack of respect for the grundnorm and the constitution of our party? I don’t hate him but he mismanaged the opportunity given to him to manage the affairs of the party. He went outside the constitution and threw it down the drain”.

“APC also went through their own crisis during the tail-end of Oshiomhole but President Buhari had to take decisive action, otherwise, that party would have gone down today. So, if the members of the PDP are saying we are tired of the methodology of Secondus, so be it!

“I have an example of his complete mismanagement. I think he should have done all these things long before now. Yes, we know the elders are experienced and we shouldn’t ignore their words. But they gave you an opportunity for almost four years and you bungled It”.

“Now, look at crisis everywhere especially in Anambra. Look at all the governors leaving the party. What was he doing? He did nothing because he didn’t care. Now he is now running around to Baba and others”.

“I think Baba and others should just tell him that if the party doesn’t want you, be a party man and rise above this pettiness. There is always a beginning and there must be an end”.