Saturday, August 21, 2021
    PHOTO: Buhari Arrives Kano For Two Weeks Trip For His Son’s Wedding

    President Buhari receives Kano for his son, Yusuf Buhari’s wedding to Zahra Nasir Bayero taking place this afternoon at the Emir Palace in Bichi LGA.

    Recall that the presidency had on Thursday night announced in a statement in Abuja that , “The president will be embarking on a Two 2 weeks visit to Kano to attend his son’s wedding,”

    Shortly before he took up this afternoon Abuja Highway was shut down as President Buhari embarks to Kano for Two weeks (2) for the wedding of his son, Yusuf and Zahra Bayero, the highway leading to Abuja airport was totally shut down.

    The President Condles with Adamawa Emirate over the loss of 3 Illustrious sons including Late Alhaji Ahmed Joda in Yola shortly before he took off to Kano ahead of his son’s wedding taking place this afternoon at the Emir Palace in Bichi LGA.

