PHOTO NEWS: EFCC Arrests Former Governor Ihedioha’s Deputy

A chieftain of the PDP and former Deputy Governor to the Imo State Government, Chief Gerard Alphonsus Irona, was yesterday arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to documents obtained by Nigerian News Daily, the former Deputy and ally to erstwhile Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has been on the Commission’s watch list.

Chief Gerard Irona was intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 10:00AM hours on Thursday and moved to the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja for interrogation.

Chief Irona, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives for Oguta/Ohaji Egbema/Oru West Federal Constituency, is under investigation by the EFCC for offences bordering on misappropriation of public funds and money laundering.

The former Deputy Governor is alleged to have being involved in the collection of over N400million monthly from the account of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) during the defunct administration.

He is also under allegations over the mismanagement of N5billion counterpart funding for the Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP).





A source also confirmed that the former Deputy Governor refused to return his international passport, which was deposited with the body after he used it to travel to Dubai for medical attention last year.

Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest of the former Deputy Governor.