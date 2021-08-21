Saturday, August 21, 2021
    PHOTO: President Buhari, Atiku, Goodluck Jonathan, In Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding

    President Buhari at the Solemnization of the Marriage Contract between his son Yusuf and Zahra, Daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasir u Ado Bayero Bichi, Kano State on 20th Aug 202

    President Buhari with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former of President Niger Republic Mahamadou Isoufou and former President Goodluck Jonathan @ the Solemnization of the Marriage Contract between his son Yusuf and Zahra, Daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasir u Ado Bayero in Bichi, Kano State on 20th Aug 2021.

