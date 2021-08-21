A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Steven Abba Kwadu, has laughed at insinuations that there is rancour between President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Mr Kwadu said that those trying to sow discord in the public space about the relationship among the three men are only wasting their time.

Speaking to newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, he said that those who are pushing the narrative do not know how close the three men are. “Let me tell you, all three men have mutual respect for themselves, so do not let anyone lie to you on the pages of newspapers or on social media.

“They have come a long way together especially the Vice President and our National Leader, they have understanding on many issues including politics and the 2023 election,” he said.

Asked if a candidate has been picked to succeed President Buhari, he said, “It is not as easy as you think. We are all stakeholders in the party and we all have a role to play. You cannot just pick anyone to succeed President Buhari, we have to pick and support someone who will continue the good works of the Buhari administration.

On former head of state, General Ibrahim Gbadamosi Babangida’s yardstick for the next President, Mr Kwandu said that there is more than meet the eye. “That was a political statement and nothing more. Are you suggesting that we must look for candidates that fits his requirements? No. The party must do what is best for Nigerians.”

Mr Kwandu warned Nigerians to be careful of fake news that is flying around. “President Buhari has utmost respect for VP Osinbajo who has proved that he is loyal and resourceful. In due course, Nigeria’s next President will be known to all,” he added.

He urged Nigerians to support the government in its fight against insurgency, banditry and kidnappings. “We must support the government if we are to overcome the insecurity. No one wants to live in fear but if we must succeed, we must succeed together.

He commended the government for making gains against bandits and urged the military to do more. “The military must do more and never give up because it is only when there is peace that we can have economic growth,” he said.