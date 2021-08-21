Saturday, August 21, 2021
    VIDEO: Female FRSC Official Feeds Male Colleague Publicly In Abuja

    By Naija247news
    Two officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Abuja caught the attention of the public by feeding themselves publicly.

    The two officials were seen inside a FRSC van stationed at the hustling and bustling Maraba pedestrian bridge.

    The clip shows the male official on the driver’s seat while his female colleague sat next to him.

    With the male officer held on to the steering, the female colleague turned his helper as they enjoyed a plate of ‘eba’ with soup.

    Their rare action caught the attention of some passers-by, who couldn’t help but stare at them in astonishment.

    It remains unclear if the staff are in a romantic relationship or the gesture was simply a display of humanity.

