VIDEO: Taliban Vows To Impose Islamic Laws In Nigeria, Somalia, US Others

The Taliban has declared intention to enforce Islamic law in Nigeria, Somalia, US, France and all other countries of the world after overrunning civil authority in Afghanistan, IgbereTV has learned. One of the commanders, Muhammed Afri Mustafa made the announcement in an interview with CNN, weetalknaija.com.ng reports.

Mustafa spoke right inside a United States base abandoned by Afghan forces after they ran out of food, leaving weapons and ammunition. He recalled how the Taliban fought U.S. troops over the years despite more sophisticated assets and equipment

“Many times we attacked this base when the Americans were here. We did operations, we were using IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices).

“The Americans had their helicopters, weapons and tanks on the ground. But we, Mujahideen, resisted very well. “It is our belief that, one day, Mujahideen will have victory. Islamic law will come to not just Afghanistan, but all over the world. “We are not in a hurry, we believe it will come one day. Jihad will not end until the last day”, Mustafa vowed.

Mawlavey Kamil, Taliban Governor, Andar District boasted that the fundamentalist group, which controlled most of Afghanistan in the late 1990s, is stronger.

“The Taliban of 2001 were new. This Taliban is experienced, disciplined. Our activities are going well, we are obeying our leaders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has revealed that it received a fresh batch of over 200 repentant Boko Haram terrorists and their family members in clearance operations in Saturday and Sunday in Borno State.

The army high command noted that a total of 186 Boko Haram terrorists surrendered on Saturday led by their Amir, Manye Aga, to troops of Operation Hadin Kai at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Ajiri.