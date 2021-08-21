Woman in search of male child delivers inside Peace Park, names him Peace

39 -year-old housewife, Nkeiruka Ifeanyi, never doubted God’s ability to resolve all seemingly tough, even hopeless situations, in her life.

He had done so much for her and family before, in her lifetime, and was not about to change, or fail her! Nkeiru’s faith in the Lord her creator was so strong she confidently disbelieved the advice of her Doctors!

Both she and her husband hail from the rural town of Eha-Amufu, Enugu state, but lived in the suburb of Owerri, the Imo State capital.

In their ancestral community, like in most African societies, every couple desired male children and would give anything to have at least one!