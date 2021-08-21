Youths Burn Down Mosque As Gunmen Kill Vigilante Leader In Delta.

Jeddo Community Youths in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State today chased Muslim worshippers as well as Hausa indigenes and burned down a mosque in protest as gunmen shot dead the community’s vigilante chairman, George Akiru a.k.a, Scosco.

The youths accused Hausa indigenes and Muslims of being the masterminds of the dastardly act.

The killing of the vigilante chairman has caused serious tension within the area as the youths have vowed to avenge the death of the deceased.

A youth in the community, Ubada Umukoro, who spoke to newsmen said, “We will soon strike back because they’ve killed a bona fide indigene of this town.”

At the time of filing this report, security operatives were seen in their attempts to forestall any breakdown of law and order with a view to restoring peace in the Community.

The Delta State acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, in a telephone chat with DAILY POST, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation to unmask the killers of the vigilante chairman is ongoing.