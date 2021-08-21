Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari and Zahra Nasir Bayero finally marry for Bichi Kano State on Friday.
Yusuf and Zahra tie di knot for a pride prize of N500,000 [about $1,000].
Na Communications Minister Isa Ali Pantami join di couple.
Di president son wedding alias fatiha take place at exactly 2:15pm on Friday.
Dat na wen di chief imam for Bichi central mosque announce Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero husband and wife.
President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar show face.
Odas wey attend di wedding include govnors, members of parliament, ministers and odas.
Di wedding between presido Muhammadu Buhari pikin Yusuf and daughter of Emir of Bichi Zahra Bayero involve VIPs.
Mother of di Groom Aisha Buhari belle sweet say First lady of Gambia Fatoumata Ban Barrow and her entourage enta Nigeria to attend her son wedding.
Di wife of di Gambian Ambassador to Nigeria Bintou Njie na im follow di August visitors enta di wedding.
Kano Police tok tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC say security dey very tight across di north western Nigeria state.
Dis na as several top pipo show up for di wedding.
“From airport and all di way to Bichi town go see alot of activities and movement because of di wedding.
“But our officers dey ready to maintain smooth runnings.”
Police add say Kano pipo dey known for dia hospitality and dem dey advise pipo to show good behaviour.
Di bride and groom according to a source go begin dia new life as couple for Abuja.
From Saturday Zahra relatives go carry her enter her husband house according to Hausa/fulani traditions.
Many of di dignitaries wey visit Bichi for di wedding don go back to dia base.
