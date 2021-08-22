279 Students Evacuated From Jos To Abuja By AOIYEO, NANS Over Insecurity

The Abuja Original Youths Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO), in collaboration with National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), have evacuated over 279 students, who are natives and residents of Abuja from Jos.

The President of AOIYEO, Mr Isaac David, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

David said that the evacuation of the students was necessary in order to prevent death of indigenes and residents of Abuja in Jos.

The youth leader revealed that all the buses sent to convey the students from their various schools safely brought them back to Abuja.

He revealed that another round of evacuation would be made on Aug. 21, to ensure that all natives and residents of Abuja were brought back home, pending when normalcy returns to Jos.