Amidst inflationary burdens such as pressure on the Naira in the foreign exchange market, increased electricity tariffs

and high Gas costs, the Nigerian Headline Inflation rate slowed to 17.38% year-on-year in July 2021, showing an 18bps

drop from 17.75% recorded in June 2021, according to data released by the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).



In the interim, as earlier published in our last week pre-inflation report, we expected the Consumer Price Index

(Headline Inflation) to slow year-on-year given the base year effects, which eventually played out.

The slow rate in the Headline inflation was driven by the 80bps decline in the Food inflation, while the Core inflation (All-Items Less Farm Produce) expanded by 63pbs.

Accordingly, the composite Food Inflation Index dipped 0.80% to increase by 21.03% in July 2021, compared to 21.83% in June 2021 – meaning food items became less

expensive in July 2021 as against June 2020, and less expensive compared to June 2021, as the index slowed to 0.86% in July 2021, from 1.11% in June 2021, impacted by

the harvest season period.

On the Other hand, Core inflation which excludes all agricultural produces, stood at 13.72%y/y, up 0.63%, and 1.31%m/m to increase by 0.81% after a sharp decline in

June. The increase in Core Inflation was a result of price increase in Vehicle spare parts, Major household appliances, Pharmaceutical products, Furniture and

furnishing materials, Medical services and Hospital services.

Notably, the Naira in the month of July, both in the I&E Window and Parallel markets, depreciated by 0.07% and 2.59%, to close at ₦411.10/USD and ₦515/USD,

respectively, following the stoppage of USD sales to the BDCs by CBN.

Conclusively, amidst the existing policies by policymakers, we expect the Headline Inflation to continue to slow down on the back of the base year effect

but have no impact in reality as pressure continues to weigh on the Naira in the FX market.