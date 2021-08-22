Sunday, August 22, 2021
    FGN Bond Stop Rates Moderate amid Sustained Bullish Sentiment…

    In the just concluded week, the Debt
    Management Office (DMO) sold N260.09
    billion more than its offer of N150.00 billion, with stop rates for the 13.98% FGN FEB 2028, 12.40% FGN MAR 2036 and 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 securities allocated at 11.60%, 12.75% and 12.80% respectively lower than 12.35%, 13.15% and 13.25% respectively at the previous auction, in line with our expectation.

    At the secondary market, the 5-year 13.53% FGN APR 2025, the 10-year 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 bond and 20- year 16.25% FGN MAR 2037 paper gained N0.52, N3.38 and N0.64 respectively; their corresponding yields fell to 10.72% (from 11.90%), 11.45% (from 12.22%) and 12.67% (from 12.75%) respectively.

    However, 10-year 13.98% FGN MAR 2028 bond lost N3.45 and its corresponding yield rose to 11.55% (from 11.99%).

    Meanwhile, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded at the international capital market moderated for all maturities tracked; the 10-year, 6.375% JUL 12, 2023, the 20-year, 7.69% FEB 23, 2038 paper and the 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28, 2047 debt lost USD0.28, USD1.32 and USD1.22 respectively; their corresponding yields rose to 3.09% (2.98%), 7.75% (from 7.60%) and 7.84% (from 7.73%) respectively.

    In the new week, we expect yields to further moderate as local OTC bond prices increase on the back of bargain hunting activities amid expected boost in financial system liquidity.

