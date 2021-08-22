LGBT+ community organize protest for de Ghana High Commission wey dey London against anti-LGBTQIA bill.

Dem dey protest on Saturday against de “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021”.

Dis be a bill wey some eight MPs don submit to parliament in June.

LGBTIQIA already be illegal for Ghana.

De eight MPs dey seek parliament reinforcement to make no room for de promotion or sponsorship of LGBTQIA for de kontri.

Dem dey describe de bill as “homophobic and anti-human right” wey dey preach hate instead of love.

De protest for UK happen Saturday, August 21, 2021 after arrest and detention of some 21 pipo for Volta regional capital, Ho in May for “unlawful assembly” but were later freed for court.

De Ho arrest happen just after de raid of some apartments for Accra by de police sake of dem suspect say de LGBT+ pipo don dey open office for Ghana.

De matter draw international attention wey Ghanaian folks for UK take organize protest in solidarity.

De LGBQ+ issue be mata for Ghana as de current speaker of parliament tok say dem go do everything possible to make sure Ghana culture hold supreme.

Some members of de LGBT+ community say dia life be at risk following dema involvement in open campaigns.

De protestors numbering about 150 for de premises of Ghana High Commission for UK hold placards with inscription such as “Our love no be un-African, na your hate be”. Anoda one be “Make we love, make we heal” plus dis one wey tok say “UK solidarity with LGBTQ”.

