Gov Makinde’s Relationship With Sunday Igboho, By Elder Brother

Governor Seyi Makinde’s elder brother, Barr. Muyiwa Makinde has offered insights into his brother’s strained relationship with embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho,

Muyiwa, who is the Jagun Olubadan, stated Governor Makinde is making efforts to ensure Igboho regains freedom in Cotonou.

The Nation reports Igboho had once disclosed that the Governor commissioned his house in Soka area of Ibadan, which was razed in the early hours of Tuesday, in 2013.

He said: “Governor Seyi Makinde and I have been together for a long time. He commissioned my house that was razed by hoodlums in 2013 and also provided a 500kva transformer for my street.

“I supported him and campaigned for him during the 2019 governorship election in Oyo, I met him through former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja.’’

In a teaser with Yoruba-based platform, Yoruba Tooto, obtained by The Nation, Muyiwa said: “If not that God saved Sunday Igboho, they wanted to kill him. They killed two persons in his house.

“If not that he escaped, if they had met him inside, they will kill him. They will frame it up that he engaged them in a gun duel, and put a gun in his hands.

“The love he (Seyi Makinde) had for Sunday Igboho did not diminish, and they are working underground to ensure that where he is in Cotonou, he is freed. We won’t lose focus, we will continue doing the best.”

Speaking on rumours about Makinde joining the APC, he said “Seyi Makinde can never join the APC, never. It is a rejected party.

“Ladoja is our father, he is a national hero, his politics is beyond Oyo state. He has instituted a good history, and he knows what the citizens are also saying about APC.

“The opposition in Oyo state are still pained, they are yet to get over shock of 2019.”