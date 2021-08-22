Gunmen Attack Fulani Settlement

No fewer than 14 people have been reportedly killed in an attack on Mado village in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt the fresh attack occurred on Saturday night during which some houses were burnt.

But in a swift reaction, there was an attack on a Fulani settlement and the assailants were said to have stated that they were avenging the death of their people – the 14 people killed in Southern Kaduna.

The Chairman, Atyap Chiefdom Peace and Security Partnership Committee, (ACPSPC), Mr John Bala Gora, who spoke to Daily Trust on the development, expressed disappointment that incessant attacks occur despite efforts at restoring peace.

He, therefore, renewed his appeal to security operatives to redouble efforts to secure the “defenceless and peace-loving people of the chiefdom”.

A Fulani settlement in Kankada, Madakiya District in Bajju Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government area, was reportedly completely burnt down on Sunday morning in a reprisal.

Halima Haruna, a female resident of the settlement that was razed was rescued and taken to Zonkwa Divisional Police Station.

She narrated how the attackers surrounded their community in the early hours of Sunday.

Also, Haruna, wife of the Ardo of Kankada, said she saw two corpses, man and a woman, on her way to hide.

“We were forced to run and hide somewhere while some of our people ran to the bush for their safety.”

“We don’t know what happened to them; as I am speaking with you now, we spent three hours before the security (operatives) arrived and took us to the Police Station here in Zonkwa. Our houses were totally razed,” she said

She explained that the attackers told them that they wanted revenge for what was done to them on Saturday night in Samaru Kataf.

She said they knew nothing about the said attack.

Four villages in Atyap chiefdom have come under separate attacks with scores killed, many injured and several houses burnt, in the past one week.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, who confirmed the incidents noted that policemen have been deployed in the attacked community.

He, however, urged the people of Southern Kaduna and Zangon Kataf in particular to stop taking the law into their hands.